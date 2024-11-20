Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires Shares of 15,297 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after buying an additional 227,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,595,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

