Portfolio Design Labs LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

