Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.04 and a 200 day moving average of $277.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

