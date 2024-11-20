Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $5,883,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $368.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

