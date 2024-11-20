Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

