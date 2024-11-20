PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.12. 20,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 25,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
