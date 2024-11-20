Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy Rating

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Premier Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Price Performance

About Premier Foods

PRRFY stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.