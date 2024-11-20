Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy Rating

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Premier Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
