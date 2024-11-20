Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 1,900 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 534.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.