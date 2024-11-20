Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

AON opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

