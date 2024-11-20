Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $85.72 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,802 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 3.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $85,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

