Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 146,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 55,095 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

In other news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. This represents a 46.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,302 shares of company stock worth $367,781. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

