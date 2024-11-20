Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $925.25 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $577.71 and a 1 year high of $962.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $898.80 and its 200-day moving average is $862.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.81.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

