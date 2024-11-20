Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 60.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $315.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.07.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.19.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

