Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 169 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,851,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP stock opened at $547.96 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

