ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.77. 19,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 14,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

