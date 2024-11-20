Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $325.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $246.97 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

