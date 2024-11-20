Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 66,780 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

