Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $6.42 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.2% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $373.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

