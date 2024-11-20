Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
