PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PTC were worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,510,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.68 and a 52 week high of $199.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

