Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,853,226 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853,226 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $70,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Steelcase by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 46,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,395.91. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

