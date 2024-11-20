Q2 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Raised by Leerink Partnrs

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

