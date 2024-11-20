Q4 Earnings Estimate for Curaleaf Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report released on Sunday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Curaleaf Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.86. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

