QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 5.8 %

Insider Activity

QCOM stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,162. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 80,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 154,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,924.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.