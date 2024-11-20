Quest Partners LLC Buys 3,630 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 698.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 234.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,258,000 after purchasing an additional 443,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1,786.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,631 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 34,381.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,608,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $354.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.62 and its 200 day moving average is $286.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $365.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,940. This represents a 35.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,284. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

