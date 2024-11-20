Quest Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 142.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Matson by 25.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.77.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,776.16. This represents a 9.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,645 shares of company stock worth $3,677,960. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

