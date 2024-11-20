Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Qurate Retail has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 37,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

