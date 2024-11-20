QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,865,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 998,924 shares.The stock last traded at $15.76 and had previously closed at $15.40.

QXO Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at QXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of QXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $11,978,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,325,950.05. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

About QXO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QXO in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth about $159,247,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth about $160,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

