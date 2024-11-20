R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 317.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,450,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 106,978 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

