Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 23,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 23,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 321.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

