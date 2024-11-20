Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 23,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 23,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.