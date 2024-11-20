Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 13,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

