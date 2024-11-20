Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $736.01 and last traded at $743.17, with a volume of 77645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $744.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $969.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

