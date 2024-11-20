Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 56,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Relevant Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Relevant Gold

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

