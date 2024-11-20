Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $78,111.88 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
REPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 548,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,710. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $768.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.19.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on REPL. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
