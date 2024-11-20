Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $78,111.88 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 548,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,710. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $768.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPL. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

