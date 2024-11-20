Retireful LLC Invests $620,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,991 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %

FTNT stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

