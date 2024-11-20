Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 327.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 58,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

