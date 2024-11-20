Retireful LLC Sells 24,678 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Retireful LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 4.4% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 278,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,344,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

