Retireful LLC Sells 4,371 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Retireful LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,006,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,738,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

