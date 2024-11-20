Robert M. Deutschman Buys 20,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,195.68. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 181,032 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 169,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

