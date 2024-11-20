Robert W. Baird Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $54.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

AZEK stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AZEK by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AZEK by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

