Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after buying an additional 391,198 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

