Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $97.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

