Rpo LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Rpo LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 393.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund makes up approximately 0.5% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 727.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 74,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

