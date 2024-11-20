Sachetta LLC Grows Stake in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in ECB Bancorp were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

In other ECB Bancorp news, CFO Brandon Lavertu acquired 5,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,650. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

