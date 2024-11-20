Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 16.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 183.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE EFXT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 74,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -17.46%.

About Enerflex

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.