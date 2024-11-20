Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $80.01 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 5.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $80,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after buying an additional 683,946 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,074,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,729,000 after buying an additional 240,803 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,497,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,004,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,349,000 after acquiring an additional 277,218 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 125,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.88%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

