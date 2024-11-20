Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,970 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up 1.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ASTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 45,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

