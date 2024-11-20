Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,390 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 3.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $50,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 48.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,317,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,012 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 99,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,382,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,424,465. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

