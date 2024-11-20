School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn Sells 20,359 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $1,420,651.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,846,474 shares in the company, valued at $198,626,955.72. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 126,782 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $8,973,629.96.

On Thursday, October 31st, School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 865,800 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $64,935,000.00.

WGS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

