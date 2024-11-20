SCP Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

SCP Investment LP cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

